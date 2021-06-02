Paris PD Involved in Officer Involved Shooting

Paris Police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1600 block of NE 34th St at 9:32 P.M. on June 1, 2021. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had walked away from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers located the owner/driver of the vehicle at his residence and conducted a welfare check on him. During the investigation, the owner/driver brandished a firearm which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The suspect was provided first aid at the scene by officers and emergency medical responders, and subsequently transported by Care-Flight to a Dallas area hospital. In accordance with Paris Police Department Policy, all officer involved shooting investigations are referred to the Texas Rangers who have taken the lead in this investigation. In addition, per the Paris Police standard operating procedures, the officer involved will be placed on administrative paid-leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.