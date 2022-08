Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 83 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons.