Paris PD Report 08.09.21

Paris Police responded to the 200 block of NE 8th St in reference to a burglary. The victim reported that someone had broken into a shed at that location and had stolen parts to a motorcycle.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of N Main St for an expired registration. Upon making contact with the occupants, the officer smelled marijuana and upon further investigation, the officer located methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills that the occupants did not have a prescription for. The driver, 25 year old Christina Nicole Ogas, and the passenger, 27 year old Ramon Alexander Rivera, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Ogas was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug and Rivera was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Graham St when the officer observed that the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 23 year old Jerry Dylan Cartwright, of Arthur City admitted to being in possession of an illegal substance. Cartwright then handed the officer a cartridge that contained THC oil. While searching the vehicle, the officer located two baggies that contained methamphetamine. Cartwright was arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1300 block of SE 8th St. The owner’s son reported that someone had broken out a back window and had entered the house. The suspect(s) then rummaged through every closet and cabinet and drawer. At the time of the report, the son could not determine what if anything had been taken.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of NW 19th St for not stopping at a red light. The driver, 49 year old Daniel Clarence McKee, of Powderly was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Paris Police responded to 241 calls for service and arrested 13 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on August 5, 2021.