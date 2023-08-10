Paris PD Report 08.10.23

An officer responded to the adult probation office in the 3500 block of Bonham St regarding a Motion to Revoke Probation on Gary Theron Baum. Baum was wanted on a Red River County offense of Possession of Controlled Substance. Baum was arrested without incident and transported to the Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Johnson Woods Drive and Hubbard St. They located the vehicle, an SUV, and observed that it had struck a city fire hydrant. The driver, Angella Renee Dean (Hines) was still with the vehicle. Dean advised that she was distracted by her children in the vehicle. Officers smelled what was presumed to be an alcoholic beverage on Dean’s breath. Dean admitted to having consumed an alcoholic beverage prior to the accident. Dean was given several field test for DWI which she failed to complete satisfactorily. She was placed under arrest for DWI with a child under 15 years of age in the vehicle with her. Dean had 4 children in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident. None of them were injured.