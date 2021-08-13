Paris PD Report 08.13.21

Officers assisting a state agency conducted a warrant arrest in the 900 block of SE 23rd St. Brandon Omar Grant was arrested on an outstanding Parole warrant. He was found to be in possession of narcotics and was charged with 2 counts of Possession of Controled Substance.

Officers arrested Kara Larkin for Possession of Controlled Substance after she was stopped in the 1300 block of Clarksville St. on an unrelated investigation of Criminal Trespass. She was found to have marijuana and other narcotics on her person and in her vehicle as well as being in possesson of 2 firearms.

An officer made a traffic stop after observing a vehicle run a red light in the 200 block of SE 20th. the driver, Jessica Reno, admitted to having narcotics paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found the paraphernalia as well as narcotics in Reno’s purse. She was arrested without incident.

Officers were notified of a theft of vehicle which had occurred on August 11, 2021. The victim advised the car had been taken from her residence in the 300 block of NW 14th. The suspects had actually been seen by officers, It was later determined, and had abandoned the vehicle in the George Wright Homes area. Evidence was collected from the vehicle and the investigation is continuing. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Heather Cave was arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. She was found to have outstanding warrants from Lamar County and was arrested without incident.

Paris Police responded to 124 calls for service and made 6 arrest on August 12, 2021