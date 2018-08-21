Paris PD Report

Officers responded to a robbery in the 700-block of SW 25th St. in Paris. Two black males, possibly in their 30’s, kicked in the front door of a residence, held a 56-year-old woman at gunpoint and ransacked the residence. One of the suspects held the woman down by his foot, and when officers arrived, the woman was still lying on the floor. She complained of neck and back pain and was transported to PRMC for evaluation. Nothing was stolen, but the investigation is continuing.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of NE 1st St. A family member had reported the incident because the owner was away. A DVD player was stolen. Another burglary occurred in the 300-block of NE 33rd where someone stole a customized bicycle from the garage. Someone stole cash and an X-Box from a home in the 600 block of SE 8th Street.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Abrahm Lane Burrow of Paris at his residence on CR 42000 and charged with a felony assault. He had allegedly choked his wife.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of SW 9th St. and found that 25-year-old Kelsie Kaye Durham had assaulted the victim by biting him. Durham had previous convictions for assault and this charge was enhanced to a felony.

Paris Police arrested 36-year-old Torrence Meyon Robinson in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. and charged him with theft. During the investigation, it was found that Robinson had numerous previous convictions for Theft of Property and the charge was enhanced to a felony.

Paris Police responded to an assault call in the 1500-block of NW 11th St. where the victim reported that she had been choked during an argument by 35-year-old Zakhari Jamar Tolbert. Tolbert was arrested and charged with assault on a family member by impeding breathing. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A Paris Police Officer located a vehicle parked by the city pond in the 2000-block of S Collegiate Dr. The officer made contact with the driver and the passenger and found that both had outstanding traffic warrants. The passenger, 37-year-old Antonia Marie Garrard, of Paris, was arrested after she was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and two different prescription medications that were not prescribed to her.