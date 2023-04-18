Paris PD Send Thanks For First Annual “Hop With A Cop” Event

On behalf of the Paris Police Department, Mr. Kimmie Snowton, Community Outreach Coordinator, would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the families of Paris who turned out at Leon Williams Park for the First Annual “Hop with a Cop” event that was co-sponsored and organized primarily by Mrs. Yolanda Reeves. A shout-out to Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes is also in order, as he supported and attended this event. This event would not have been possible without the participation of our local area First Responder – Representatives from the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, Paris EMS, Reno Fire Department, and the Paris Fire Department. There is a special thanks to Chad Graves, our Grill-Master, who did an outstanding cooking job.

The event would also not have been possible without the generous support of the following Paris Businesses, who constantly amazed us with their generosity. Dairy Queen on Lamar for providing hamburgers and hot dogs * Sonic on North Main and Sunbeam Discount Bakery for providing buns Wal-Mart for a $75 gift card * Matthews Nissans-Honda for water * HTeaO for tea + DI Treetop for delivering music and announcements * Ms. Emily Steel’s (TAFE) and Mrs. Kelley Ferguson’s (National Honor Society) students for snow cones and face painting * Mrs. Katrina Mitchell and Mrs. Sabrina Rosson for distributing flyers and advertising the event * Blow it Up Inflatables and Bounce-N-Play Fun for inflatables.