Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash

Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash of Paris has been named the Texas Society of Clinical Oncology president. Dr. Prakash serves on the board of directors for Texas Oncology and is the regional medical director in the Paris, Mount Pleasant, and Greenville areas. He is the principal investigator for research trials at Texas Oncology–Paris and is a member of the U.S. Oncology Breast Cancer Research Committee.