Paris Playground Equipment Open At City Parks

The City of Paris has announced that Playground Equipment at all City Parks is open and available to the public. Under Governor Abbott’s Minimum Standard Health Protocols, everyone is strongly encouraged to practice social distancing while enjoying our parks and recreational programs during this period of CoVid-19. Also, the city is currently working to open the City Pool. There will be safety measures for its use in line with Governor Abbott’s protocols as well, which finalizes the closer we get to opening day. At this point, the city is accepting applications for lifeguards and are hoping to see a June opening. Please follow along with social media for further updates on the Pool.