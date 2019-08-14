Paris Police Activity 08.14.19

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of SE 10th St at 7:32 P.M. on August 13, 2019 for the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, identified as 30 year old Brady Allan Goss, of Roxton was observed attempting to conceal something as the officer approached the vehicle. Due to Goss’ actions, he was placed under arrest for not wearing a seatbelt. During the inventory of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Goss was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was placed in jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lamar Ave at 10:10 P.M. on August 13, 2019 for not having any headlights on. The officer smelled marijuana emitting from the vehicle which led to a search of the vehicle. the officer found marijuana nad methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The driver, 17 year old Joshua Allen Campbell, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. A juvenile passenger was found to have a warrant and was later transferred to a juvenile facility.

23 year old Cody Cortez Hill, of Paris, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of NE 10th St. at 7:34 P.M. on August 13, 2019. Hill handed the officer a small baggie of marijuana and advised that he had a pistol under the seat. Hill was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. Hill was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. That warrant stemmed from an investigation in February 2019 where Hill was stopped for a traffic violation and then ran from the officers. The driver was released with no charges. Hill was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on August 13, 2019.