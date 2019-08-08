Paris Police Activity

Due to the arrest of 19 year old Eric Gabriel Basham, of Paris, at 5:29 P.M. on August 6, 2019, Paris Police Investigators were able to solve 4 of the burglaries that occurred over this past weekend. Basham has now been identified, arrested, and charged with the burglary of the building in the 1000 block of S Collegiate, the building in the 900 block of S Collegiate, the building in the 400 block of N Collegiate, and the building in the 300 block of NE 20th St. Basham is currently in the Lamar County Jail awaiting arraignment.

48 year old Christopher Wade Atteberry, of Paris, was arrested at 12:52 A.M. on August 8, 2019. Atteberry was observed walking through residential yards in the 1900 block of E Cherry St in the dark. Upon checking him, Atteberry was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on August 7,