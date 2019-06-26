Paris Police Activity Report

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Booker T Washington Homes at 7:07 A.M. on June 25, 2019. Officers located a 34 year old male victim who stated that his girlfriend had stabbed him and cut him several times during an altercation. Officers were advised that the altercation had occurred in the 1900 block of Culbertson St. Officers located the suspect, 30 year old Cornisha Dorshae Brown in the 1700 block of Cleveland St and placed her under arrest charging her with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

David Sirbron Royal, 34, of Paris, was arrested at 8:46 A.M. on June 25, 2019 in the 600 block of George Wright Homes on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 5:30 P.M. on June 25, 2019, Paris Police met with a victim of a robbery that had occurred in the 300 block of Stone Ave. It was reported that a pizza delivery person had delivered an order to the 300 block of Stone Ave and when the victim met with a black female, the female lifted her shirt to reveal a handgun. The victim advised that the female did not pay for the pizza and he left the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the 600 block of Wilburn at 11:58 P.M. on June 25, 2019 in reference to a sexual assault. It was reported by the female victim that she was attacked by a male suspect while she was attempting to enter her vehicle and was raped. The incident in under investigation.