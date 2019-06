Paris Police arrested Jerry Dylan Cartwright, 21, of Paris, at 7:53 A.M. on June 26, 2019 after stopping him on a traffic violation. Cartwright had two outstanding traffic warrants. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Cartwright was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on June 26, 2019.