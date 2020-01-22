Paris Police Arrest Fort Worth Man After Double Assault With Knife

Paris Police responded to a stabbing in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286. Allegedly, 58-year-old Terry Lee Cuevas, of Fort Worth, was intoxicated and began fighting two people after being asked to leave the premises. During the altercation, Cuevas pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed a 56-year-old man and cut a 50-year-old man before having the knife taken away from him. Cuevas was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 56-year-old victim was admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim was treated and released.