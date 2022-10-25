Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris Police Arrest Man For Gun Charges

In Paris, a man was knocking on doors and pointing a gun at residents in an apartment complex on Stone Avenue. Police witnessed Robert Neal Hocker, 59, of Clarksville, standing in front of an apartment, pointing a semiautomatic pistol at the apartment door before he dropped the gun, and officers arrested him. Hocker stated that he had paid an unknown man $100.00 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the unidentified male fled with his money. Hocker said he was tired of being victimized.

