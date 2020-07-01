Paris Police Arrest Man in Connection with Altercation on North Main Street

Paris police arrested Robert Jameson on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The arrest came as a result of the investigation relating to an incident reported to Police on 06/27/2020 that occurred in the 1700 block N. Main Street. Police were called to the scene of a fight in progress in which a black male juvenile and white adult male were engaged in a fight. The investigation showed that after the conclusion of the fight, a bystander later identified as Mr. Jameson drove onto the parking lot and exited the vehicle. Mr. Jameson confronted the juvenile who was in possession of a pocket knife. Mr. Jameson retreated to his vehicle and obtained a handgun. Mr. Jameson then returned and ordered the black male to drop the knife and ordered the juvenile and another black male onto the ground at gunpoint. Mr. Jameson then got into his vehicle and left the scene prior to Police arriving.