Paris Police Arrest Two For Felony Robbery

Paris Officers responded Friday to the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 in reference to a juvenile disturbance, where juveniles were reported to be fighting. 18-Year-Old Payton Ryan McFatridge and the Juvenile were checked through Paris Dispatch and both returned wanted for two counts- 2nd degree Felony Robbery 2nd degree. The robberies were both committed on July 4, 2023. The first occurred shortly after 1:00am in the 100 block NE 27th Street and the second was committed a couple of hours later in the 2400 block of Bonham Street. McFatridge was booked into the Paris Jail and the Juvenile was release to his mother.