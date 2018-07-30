Paris Police Blotter 07.30.18

Paris Police responded to broken glass door of a business in the 200 block of N Collegiate Dr at 01:54 A.M. on July 28, 2018. It was found that someone had thrown a brick through the door and burglarized the business. Once inside the business, the suspects stole over $2,300 worth of merchandise and over $1,500 cash from a safe. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police officers responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400 block of SW 18th St at 3:59 A.M. on July 29, 2018. It was reported that a known suspect had entered the complainant’s residence and had assaulted the victim before leaving. The victim did not seek medical treatment at the time of the report. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave at 7:40 P.M. on July 29, 2018. Officers were directed to three spent shell casings that were lying in the roadway. A vehicle was seen leaving the area prior to officers arrival. No victim was found. The investigation continues.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Belmont at 01:20 A.M. on July 30, 2018 where it was reported that a person had been run over by a vehicle three times. The investigation named an ex-girlfriend as the driver of the vehicle and the victim had no life threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

Rebecca LeeAnn Hill, 49, of Paris, was arrested at 3:58 P.M. on July 27, 2018 when she was found to be driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Mesquite, Texas. During the investigation, Hill was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. Hill was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville St at 5:25 P.M. on July 29, 2018 and made contact with the driver, Robert Shan McCurry, 45, of Sumner. McCurry was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. While being booked into the jail, officers located a prescription pill in his pocket that he did not have a prescription for. He was charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility along with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. McCurry was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail

Rustin Lynn Bridges, 38, of Bonham, was arrested on a warrant out Grayson County for violation of bond or protective order after being stopped for speeding in the 500 block of Lamar Ave. at 12:16 A.M. on July 29, 2018. Bridges was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Bradley Dean Brown, 29, of Paris on a Lamar County warrant charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact at his residence on July 28, 2018. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.