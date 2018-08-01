Paris Police Blotter 08.01.18

Paris Police responded to the 2600 blk of N Main St at 7:37 A.M. on July 31, 2018 in reference to a fraud. It was reported that someone had passed a fake $50 bill to the clerk during the night shift. The incident is under investigation.

A victim reported to police at 2:47 P.M. on July 31, 2018 that they had received a phone call from a collection agency advising that someone had opened a credit card in their name in Mexico. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a call of an assault in the 2500 block of E Price St at 7:33 P.M. on July 31, 2018. During the investigation, Officer found Andres Ruvio, 47, in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, assault family violence, possession of a fake identification card, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

A 16 year old male reported to police that someone had assaulted him and took his cell phone and headphones at about 7:40 P.M. on July 31, 2018 in the area of Culbertson Park. The victim named the suspect and the investigation continues.

Paris Police arrested Talisha Diann Moore, 40, of Paris, after being stopped for a traffic violation. It was found that Moore was in possession of 7 grams of methamphetamine. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. (No picture of Moore at this time)

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested 4 person on July 31, 2018.