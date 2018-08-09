Paris Police Blotter 08.09.18

On 08-08-2018 at 7:48 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600-block of Lamar Ave and as a result, made contact with Camilla Perry (25 YOA female). Perry was found to have three outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was placed under arrest. Perry was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On 08-08-2018 at 8:06 am, officers responded to a theft complaint in the 200-block of Stone Ave. It was reported that an unknown suspect had taken multiple money orders from that location. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-08-2018 at 3:36 pm, officers met with a complainant in the Police Department lobby in regards to a fraud complaint. It was reported that an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information without the owner’s consent or knowledge to complete a financial transaction. The investigation is ongoing.