Paris Police Blotter 08.12.20

Paris Police arrested 56-year-old Lindsey Brooke Maddox at her residence in the 600 block of E Price St on an outstanding felony warrant for theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous theft convictions. A search warrant was used to search the residence and officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and various prescription medications that Maddox did not have a prescription for. Also found in the residence was 53 year old Christopher Allen Pass, who was also arrested. Both were charged with 2 counts of manufacturing or delivering a scheduled 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, 3 counts of manufacturing or delivering a scheduled 3 or 4 controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug, all of which is in a drug free zone. Both Maddox and Pass were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on August 11, 2020