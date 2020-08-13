" /> Paris Police Blotter 08.13.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Blotter 08.13.20

Taylor

Paris Police observed Garrett Wayne Taylor, 20, of Paris, walking in the 1100 block of SE 12th St. Taylor was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Taylor was arrested on a Lamar County motion to adjudicate warrant on a burglary of a building charge and a Rockwall County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Taylor was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Graham St at 9:27 P.M. on August 12, 2020. It was reported from a 29 year old victim that someone attempted to run them over with a vehicle. The victim described the vehicle as a white colored Nissan or Ford pick-up. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested 1 persons on August 12, 2020

