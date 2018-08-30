Paris Police Blotter 08.31.18

When responding to a burglar alarm in the 100-block of South Main at 9:21 pm Wednesday, Paris Police found a broken window at the business. The rear door was also found unlocked. Officers found no one inside and the owner advised that the only thing missing was a small amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building at 3:49 pm Wednesday in the 1200-block of NE 7th. Reportedly the victim is renovating the house and sometime between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm Tuesday, someone had taken a miter saw. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Aug 29).