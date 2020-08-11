" /> Paris Police Blotter – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Blotter

3 hours ago

 

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 100 block of E Price St at 9:07 A.M. on August 10, 2020. It was reported that someone had cut a latch and padlock off
of a back door to gain entry. Once inside, several tools were stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2600 block of Kessler Dr at 1:45 P.M. on August 10, 2020. It was reported that someone used a metal bar to pry open
the doors to a shed and the residence. The victim reported that several items had been rummaged through and would have to make a list of missing items. The investigation
continues.

At 9:21 P.M. on August 10, 2020, Paris Police responded to the 2800 block of Cypress Dr in reference to a security check. The victim reported that they could hear a
male’s voice in their backyard. Officers arrived but did not locate anyone. A shed had been opened and a tool box had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on August 10, 2020.

