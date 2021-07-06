Paris Police Blotter

Officers investigating a Public Intoxication call in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave arrested Devonta Brown for Possession of Controlled. Substance and Possession of Marijuana after he was found in possession of the products and appeared to be under their influence. On an unrelated call at the same location officers arrested Christopher Moxley, also for Possession of Controlled Substance after he was found in possession of Narcotics.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. Main and found Danny Neal to be Driving While Intoxicated. Neal had a previous conviction for Felony DWI 3rd or More. He was arrested and charged with DWI 3rd or More again.

Officers contacted a vehicle in the 800 block of Lamar Avenue for a traffic violation. They found a passenger, Aubry Porter, to have outstanding warrants from the city. Once arrested it was found that Porter was in possession of Illegal Narcotics. He was charged with the Possession of Narcotics as well.

Officers made contact with David Somoza in the 1700 block of Grove St. He was found to be intoxicated and to have just exited his disabled vehicle. He was charged with DWI 3rd or More.

Officers responded to 150 calls of City Ordinance Violations involving Fireworks, 21 Noise Disturbances, and 7 calls of Shots fired over the holiday weekend.