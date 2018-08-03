Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Blotter

3 hours ago

 

 

Paris Police responded to a report of a burglary of a residence in the 1400-block of Plum St. at 5:37 pm on August 2. It was reported that the residence is being remodeled and someone entered the residence and removed a cook stove. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police arrested 27-year-old Tevis KaDean Childs, of Clarksville, Texas at 1:40 pm on August 2, in the 3000-block of Clarksville St. Childs had been identified as a suspect in the theft of a vehicle that had occurred in the 1800-block of Clarksville St. on July 13, 2018. The vehicle was later recovered in Idabel. Childs was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 6:12 pm on August 2, Paris Police arrested Johnny Olan Dolan, 43, at his residence in Paris on three Dallas County felony warrants. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     