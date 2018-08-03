Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police responded to a report of a burglary of a residence in the 1400-block of Plum St. at 5:37 pm on August 2. It was reported that the residence is being remodeled and someone entered the residence and removed a cook stove. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police arrested 27-year-old Tevis KaDean Childs, of Clarksville, Texas at 1:40 pm on August 2, in the 3000-block of Clarksville St. Childs had been identified as a suspect in the theft of a vehicle that had occurred in the 1800-block of Clarksville St. on July 13, 2018. The vehicle was later recovered in Idabel. Childs was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 6:12 pm on August 2, Paris Police arrested Johnny Olan Dolan, 43, at his residence in Paris on three Dallas County felony warrants. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.