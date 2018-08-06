Paris Police Blotter

On 08-04-2018, at 6:28 am, officers responded to a security check in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286. Officials made contact with Kuaylon Battle (40 YOA male) who was found to have an outstanding warrant for criminal non-support. Battle was placed under arrest for the warrant.

On 08-04-2018, at 11:03 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 10-block of SE 10th and as a result, made contact with Juan Cardenas (37 YOA male). Cardenas was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest. During the time Cardenas was being transported he was found to have chewed up two more baggies containing methamphetamine. Cardenas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and a misdemeanor charge.

On 08-03-2018, at 8:44 pm, police responded to a shooting that was said to have occurred in the 500-block of Tudor Street. It was reported that J’Quarius Wallace (20 YOA male) had fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a vehicle that was driving away from him. One of the rounds struck an 18-year-old female passenger in the back of her neck. Wallace was located in the 300-block of Stone Ave. and was placed under arrest for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wallace was also found to have an outstanding warrant for theft of a firearm and was also charged with the warrant. The female was transported to the local hospital for treatment and was later discharged from the hospital.

On 08-03-2018, at 8:55 am, the Paris Police Department received a report which contained an allegation of a child under the age of 17 being physically abused by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-04-2018, at 7:51 am, police responded to a robbery complaint in the 4200-block of Sunrise Drive. It was reported that an unknown suspect had assaulted the complainant and took cash from the complainant. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-05-2018, at 9:59 am, the Paris Police Department received a report which contained an allegation of a child under the age of 17 being physically abused by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-05-2018, at 3:16 pm, officers responded to the 1400-block of Sperry in regards to a burglary of a residence complaint. It was reported that a known suspect forced entry into the complainant’s residence. At the time of the report, the complainant was unsure of exactly what had been taken. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-05-2018, at 9:42 pm, the Paris Police Department received a report which contained an allegation that two children under the age of 17 had been physically abused by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-05-2018, at 10:30 pm, the Paris Police Department received a report which contained an allegation that a female had possibly been sexually assaulted. The investigation is ongoing.