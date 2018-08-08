Paris Police Blotter

On 08-07-2018 at 4:44 pm, officers made contact with Kevin Ely (48 YOA male) in the 200-block of SW 31st in regards to a warrant arrest. Ely was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and a warrant out of Garland for online solicitation of a minor. Ely was placed under arrest and charged with the warrants. Ely was also charged with a misdemeanor charge.

On 08-07-2018 at 12:50 pm, officers responded to the 300-block of N. Main in regards to a warrant arrest. Officers made contact with Shareka Scales (39 YOA female) who was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Scales was placed under arrest for the warrant.

On 08-07-2018 at 10:25 am, officers responded to a theft complaint that was said to have occurred in the 1900-block of W. Shiloh. It was reported that an unknown suspect had taken a .40 caliber handgun from that location. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-08-2018 at 1:43 am, officers responded to a suspicious activity complaint in the 300-block of SW 1st. It was reported that three unknown male suspects had attempted to rob the complainant. The complainant was said to have fled from the suspects and was struck by a rock thrown by one of the suspects. The complainant sustained minor injury as a result of being struck by the rock. The investigation is ongoing.