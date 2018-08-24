Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police were attempting to stop vehicle for a traffic offense when the officer observed items that he recognized as narcotics and paraphernalia thrown from the vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants. They were charged with Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence.

Officers were dispatched to 3300 block NE Loop 286 in regards to an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. An individual had rented a vehicle for a specific period of time, which has expired. The suspect has been contacted several times by the business and is refusing to return the vehicle. The Auto Theft Task Force was advised and the investigation is ongoing.

Treveon Lane

An officer contacted two subjects in the 100 block of NW 4th St and for a City Ordinance Violation. Upon checking the two for warrants it was discovered that one of the individuals had an outstanding warrant for Burglary of Habitation. Subject was arrested and transported to jail.

Officers received notification that an individual with a MTR on Possession of Marijuana was at the Probation Office . They responded and took the suspect into custody without incident.