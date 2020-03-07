Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of SW 1st St for displaying an expired registration. The driver was found to have traffic warrants. A passenger that was asleep in the back of the vehicle was also found to have traffic warrants. When the officer inventoried the vehicle, they located methamphetamine where the passenger was located. Thirty-year-old Jasmine Denise Carr of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a fraud in the 1800 block of Lamar Ave It was reported that the victim was scammed by someone claiming to be the Social Security Administration. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with the victim of a theft. It was reported that someone had stolen a firearm from the victim’s residence. The victim could not advise when the firearm was stolen. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 1200 block of NW 13th St . It was reported that someone had opened a window to gain access to the residence and had stolen an XBOX One. The incident is under investigation.

Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of NE 15th St. Officers located a person who reported that someone had shot at him in the 1400 block of E Hickory St but could not say who it was. The incident is under investigation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Fay Hurley of Paris was arrested in the 300 block of SE 16th St on two warrants for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substanceof more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Grant Pardee of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 500 block of SE 31st St on an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Pardee was found to also have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Pardee was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.