Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police were called to the 1500 block of E Price St at 8:01 A.M. on August 7, 2020 in reference to a burglary of a residence. It was reported that someone had stolen some building materials and hand tools from the garage and porch. The incident is under investigation.

At 9:01 A.M. on August 7, 2020, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sierra pick-up was reported stolen from the 1200 block of SE 21st St. The report indicates that the vehicle was taken between 3:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a fraud in the 2100 block of Lamar Ave at 11:18 A.M. on August 7, 2020. It was reported that on August 6, 2020, someone paid for merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 800 block of NW 4th St at 11:32 A.M. on August 9, 2020. It was reported that someone had entered the residence and had stolen the hot water heater, a fan motor and some tools. The investigation continues.

At 11:58 A.M. on August 9, 2020, Paris Police responded to an accident at the northeast corner of the Plaza. It was reported by a witness that a 2008 black Chrysler passenger car had ran a red light and had struck a 2014 Silver Nissa Sentra. Once the vehicles came to a stop, the driver and passenger of the Chrysler fled the scene on foot. The two passengers in the Nissan were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for nonlifethreatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 25, of Paris, was arrested at 1:12 P.M. on August 9, 2020 in the 2500 block of N Main St.. Watkins was charged with theft of less than $2,500 with 2 ormore previous theft convictions. Officers were working an incident in the 600 block of Deshong Dr where Watkins had stolen a cell phone and fled the scene. Watkins was found in possession of the cell phone. His criminal history showed that he had at least two prior theft convictions. Watkins was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.