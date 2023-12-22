ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Police Chase Ends In Crash

Mugshot not available

At approximately 3:00 am Thursday, Paris Police Officers attempted to stop an SUV on Bonham St. The vehicle fled East on Bonham and eventually crashed into DAQ’s Crazy & Wings on the NE corner of the Plaza. The suspects fled on foot and appeared to be uninjured. There were no injuries, and officers discovered they were in a stolen vehicle from an address on Bonham St. It was a total loss, and the business sustained significant damage. The investigation is continuing.

