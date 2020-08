Paris Police responded to a disturbance at Booker T. Washington Homes and attempted to stop a pickup fleeing the scene. The truck was traveling south on NE 8th St at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at Pine Bluff St., and another vehicle struck it. The crash ejected one of the passengers in the bed of the pickup, who received life-threatening injuries. The driver and the other passenger fled the scene on foot. They flew the injured passenger to a hospital in Plano.