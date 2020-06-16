Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley Retires

Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

Chief Bob Hundley has submitted his resignation from the Paris Police Department effective July 3, 2020, taking retirement.

“I have enjoyed working at the department these many years in several different assignments. I don’t think anyone misses the work. What I will miss is the feeling you get when you help someone with a problem. I will miss these men and women who provide service without question the most. I have been considering and planning for retirement for the last 8-9 months, and it seemed I was coming up with a different date every month I continued to work. I had set July 1 as a goal and finally figured out there is never a good date to go, so just do it. I discussed my retirement this morning with city manager Grayson Path. In a short time, I’ve worked with Mr. Path. I have found him to be sincere and genuine. I think he will be a great fit for the city and am sorry I have added to his workload.”

As of June 1, Hundley completed 45 years of service with the department serving as chief since August 9, 2009.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department

Office 903-737-4100

Fax 903-783-4710