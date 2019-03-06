Paris Police Chief Clarifies Earlier Statement

Paris Police Chief, Bob Hundley, clarified an earlier statement issued by the Department. The weapon involved in the fight between the male homeowner and Dillard belonged to the homeowner and not to Mr. Dillard. To further clarify, the child who was present at the home when the shooting started remained at the house. Another person, an adult, did flee the home as stated initially. The entire incident remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Department, after talking with the family of Mr. Dillard. The investigators will not issue further statements pending completion of that investigation.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police