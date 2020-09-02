Paris Police Close Case of Shoe Dept. Suspicious Package

Last week, Paris Police, along with the Paris Fire Department, responded to a possible Haz-Mat incident in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave. The report reflects that the business personnel had received a return box of merchandise from an individual. The package of the merchandise contained a letter addressed to the director of the Bradford Exchange. The message never made any threat but did ramble on for several pages. After opening the box containing the merchandise, two employees began itching. The Hazmat team tested the container and merchandise extensively, and all test results were negative of any foreign substances. The person who returned the merchandise has been interviewed and determined not to be any threat. The case has been closed.