Paris Police Department Activity Report

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900 block of E Washington St at 9:12 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019. It was reported that a Schwinn Hybrid bicycle had been stolen from the attached garage sometime after 7:45 that morning. The investigation continues.

A fraud was reported to the Paris Police Department at 9:24 A.M. on June 21, 2019 from a business in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286. It was reported that the business had received a call in March of this year from a person who claimed to be with a local company and placed a large order to be shipped to a job site in Port Arthur, Texas. It was found that the person no longer worked for the local company and had placed the order without permission. The incident is under investigation.

Scott Daniel Moore, 41, of Powderly, Texas, was arrested at 10:45 A.M. on June 21, 2019 in the 2600 block of N Main St on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

58 year old Randle Dan Garess, of Paris, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was also later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Lamar Ave at 7:58 P.M. on June 21, 2019. It was reported that Kawambe James Gilstrap had assaulted a female inside the business. Gilstrap was arrested and charged with felony assault of a family or household member. It was later found that Gilstrap had a previous conviction for assault of a family member therefore this charge was enhanced to a 3rd degree felony. Gilstrap was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

At 4:41 A.M. on June 22, 2019, Paris Police responded to a report of a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of SW 3rd St.. It was reported that a male had broken into the residence and had assaulted a female victim. The suspect was reported as being the victim’s baby’s father. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Graham St at 12:57 P.M. on June 22, 2019 for displaying an expired registration sticker. The driver was found to not possess a drivers license. The driver, Leomia Trichel Pattain, 38, of Paris was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and numerous social security cards, debit cards, and state ID cards. None of the cards belonged to her. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and fraud by possession of more than 10 items of identifying information. She was later placed in the Lamart County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Ave in reference to a theft. Officers arrested 38 year old Joshua Wayneambrus Manuel, of Paris. It was found that Manuel had at least two prior convictions for theft and this charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a security check in the 300 block of NE 3rd St at 6:18 A.M. on June 23, 2019. It was found that 30 year old Lamont Cortez Addison, of San Antonio, Texas was stopped at the stop sign and asleep behind the wheel of a white Ford F-150 pick-up. Addison was found to be intoxicated and to be in possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and methamphetamine. He was arrested and placed in jail.