The recent Click it or Ticket Campaign ended on June 2. Now that this focused campaign on seat belt usage has finished, please remember why it is so important to use seat belts while you travel.

Wearing a seat belt can reduce your chance of becoming a fatality by 45% in a passenger car and 60% if you are driving a pickup. 982 people were killed in car crashes last year who were not wearing a seat belt.

We feel this was a successful campaign and brought forward more awareness of using seat belts. Our officers assigned to this extra duty issued 85 citations, 66 for persons not wearing seat belts and three for child safety seat/belt violations during the campaign.

It’s pretty simple, using a seat belt can save your life or a child’s life in your vehicle. Please choose to ‘click it’!

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department