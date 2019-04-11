Paris Police Find A Stolen Pickup

At 11:29 this morning, Paris Police officers found a reported stolen pickup from Idabel on SE 12th street and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle would not stop, and a pursuit began. The truck led officers around the SE portion of the city before heading east on Lamar to the loop and out US 271 South. The chase continued into the SE portion of Lamar County and entered Red River County. The vehicle then tried to lose officers by turning into a pasture on the east side of Detroit. The occupants of the pickup were chased on foot with both a male and female being taken into custody around 12:10 pm. The suspects threw many items from the car during the pursuit which were recovered by other officers. The 41-minute chase reached speeds of 95 mph in some areas.

The investigation is still on-going, both suspects are just now being booked into jail, and other information will be released as it’s available. During the foot pursuit, a Paris officer suffered what is believed to be a minor injury to the foot or ankle and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.