Paris Police (Holiday Report)

Rita Allen

Saturday (Dec 21), Paris Police responded to the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue in regards to a shoplifter. Witnesses informed officers that Rita Allen had placed items in her purse and attempted to leave the business without paying. They placed Allen under arrest. Reportedly, she had prior theft convictions, which enhanced this charge to a Felony.

Markeith Andrews

On Monday (Dec 23), Paris Police executed a search warrant in the 2900-block of Clarksville Street. Officers discovered Markeith Andrews at the location had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Reportedly, Andrews had possession of marijuana. Officers arrested Andrews for Parole Violation, Man/Del of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Andrews is in jail.

Tierra Rucker

Wednesday (Dec 25), Paris Police responded to the 1200-block of NE 28th in regards to a disturbance. Officers discovered that Tierra Rucker, at the residence, had outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Lamar and Red River County. Rucker was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police responded to 358 calls for service and arrested nine people over the holiday period.