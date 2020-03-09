Paris Police Increase DWI Patrols During Springs Break

By Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

‘Plan While You Can’ increased enforcement effort begins on March 7 and runs through March 14.

Spring Break can be a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries on Texas roadways. During last year’s Spring Break in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52.

In response, the Paris Police Department and law enforcement officers across Texas will increase DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign. The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving to their spring break celebrations. The increased enforcement begins March 7 and runs through March 14.

“We urge all drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break holiday,” said Chief of Police Bob Hundley. “Before heading out, plan ahead for a sober ride. It is a decision that can save a life. We are a proponent for Dylan’s Drivers who can get you home safely without the risk of a crash or arrest.”

While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. The Paris Police Department and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, such as:

Designate a sober driver.

Calling for a cab.

Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Spend the night.

“Plan While You Can” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and never driving after drinking or using other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

For more information, contact Captain Joseph Nelms at 903-737-4131.

