Paris Police Investigate Shooting

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1900-block of Fairfax at 10:01 Friday night. When officers arrived, the 40-year-old victim reported that he had been in the front of the residence when a white pickup pulled up, two white males and one white female exited the vehicle. One white male was aggressive and appeared to want a confrontation. The victim then ran around to the back door, and as he was closing the door, the aggressive white male shot through the door, striking the victim in the arm. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) for a non-life-threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.