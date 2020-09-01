" /> Paris Police Investigate Shooting – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice

Paris Police Investigate Shooting

36 mins ago

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1900-block of Fairfax at 10:01 Friday night. When officers arrived, the 40-year-old victim reported that he had been in the front of the residence when a white pickup pulled up, two white males and one white female exited the vehicle. One white male was aggressive and appeared to want a confrontation. The victim then ran around to the back door, and as he was closing the door, the aggressive white male shot through the door, striking the victim in the arm. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) for a non-life-threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     