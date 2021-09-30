Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 900-block of E. Hickory St, and other officers responded to the 900-block of E. Booth St. where they located a 35-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle and summoned EMS. Officers learned that someone shot the victim on E. Hickory St., and he fled. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Paris Regional Medical Center ER. Additionally, officers located numerous shell casings in the 900-block of E. Hickory St. The incident is under investigation. They have not released the victim’s name, and there is no word on any suspects.

