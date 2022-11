Callers reported a shooting in the 1200-block of NE 20th Wednesday afternoon at 1:40. Officers found a 19-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted a 21-year-old male who advised that he had shot the 19-year-old because he had kicked in the front door of his apartment. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, and he is in stable condition. Officers have not arrested anyone at this time.