Paris Police Make Arrest in Hit and Run

Monday morning at 10:52, officers stopped Rodney Sherman Willis, of Paris, in the 400 block of Bonham St. for a traffic violation. Willis was driving with an expired Drivers License, which he did not have with him. Officers arrested Willis for Failure to Display License.

Willis was also a suspect in an incident of Leaving the Scene of an Accident that resulted in a death on Friday, September 29. Police learned that Willis was in the accident area during the incident. The victim of the accident passed away on Sunday, October 1. Officers located Willis’ vehicle parked behind his residence in an apparent attempt to prevent officers from finding it. Once in custody on the previous charge of Failure to Display License, Willis, during the interview, confessed to being the driver in the fatality accident. Officers charged him with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death. He was booked and taken to county jail.

