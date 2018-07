Paris police made contact with 18 year old Eric Basham in the 2300 block of Clarksville Street while investigating a report of a suspicious person. He matched the description of a burglary suspect from the 1800 block of Clarksville where officers were still on scene. Basham was positively identified by store video as the burglar and was arrested. Basham admitted to another burglary and was charged with that as well.