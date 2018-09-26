Paris Police Needs Your Help

Paris Police need your help in identifying two burglars. The two people in the photograph burglarized a business in the 1800-block of Bonham St. on September 20, 2018, and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes, cigars, food, and beer. If you can identify these two people, please contact Detective Bigler at 909-737-4133. If you can identify these two burglars and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers.

If the information that you give to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest and/or indictment of this person, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 and you will remain anonymous.

Persons with information about this, or any other felony crime can contact Crime Stoppers four different ways, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and remain anonymous…

1. By phone at (903)785-TIPS (8477)

2. By going online and logging onto www.785-tips.com and submitting a tip. There, persons can also get more information about other featured crimes.

3. By logging on to www.p3tips.com

4. And with a smartphone by downloading the mobile app; “P3 Tips”. Visit our website for details.

Curtis Garrett

Paris Police Dept.

903-737-4111(Office)

903-715-0356 (Cell)

cgarrett@paristexas.gov