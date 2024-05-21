Paris Police Officer Arrested Again

eExtraNews is reporting online that Paris Police officer Hunter Armstrong has been arrested for the second time this month. According to the published report, he was taken into custody Friday on a warrant for Terroristic Threat of a Family or Household Member and bonded out of jail on Saturday. HE had previously been arrested on May 6, after a disturbance at the Sunset Lounge where he was charged with Felony Assault, interfering with an emergency request for assistance and public intoxication. He was relieved from duty after that incident and the incident is still under investigation. eExtraNews also reported that it had received a voicemail from the alleged victim, Callie Armstrong, who stated that the incident at the Sunset Lounge was reported incorrectly by the media.