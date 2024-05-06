Paris Police Officer Arrested, Suspended

Media Release From Paris PD

At approximately 2:00 am Sunday, Paris Police Officers responded to the Sunset Lounge, 1734 N. Main Street, for a disturbance in progress. They encountered an adult female with lacerations to her face. Witnesses at the scene identified her assailant as Hunter Armstrong. Paris EMS responded, treated, and transported her to the Paris Regional Health Emergency Room. Officers arrested Armstrong for Felony- Assault, Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance, and Public Intoxication and later booked into the Lamar County Jail. Hunter Armstrong, a Paris Police Officer who was off-duty during this incident, has been relieved of duty pending the outcomes of an internal investigation and the above-referenced criminal charges.