Paris Police Promotions

Two lieutenants recently retired from the department creating opportunities for promotion within the department. With the promotional testing and processes complete, we are proud to announce the following promotions. When two sergeants are promoted to lieutenant, those positions open as well. This promotion process resulted in a total of four new supervisors.

Lt. Derek Belcher

Lt. Derek Belcher has been with the department 11 years. Lt. Belcher worked uniform patrol for two years before being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division. Lt. Belcher worked as a detective through 2017 when he was promoted to Sergeant and moved back to patrol. Lt. Belcher will be in charge of “A” shift.

Lt. Mark Bender

Lt. Mark Bender has also been with the department for 11 years. Lt. Bender has spent his career in regular patrol promoting to the Sergeant position in 2012. Lt. Bender has been a member of the department’s Special Weapon and Tactics Team for the past eight years. Lt. Bender will be in charge of the “C” shift.

Sgt, Chad Brakebill

Sgt. Chad Brakebill has been with the department since 2009 assigned to uniform patrol. Sgt. Brakebill holds an advanced peace officer certificate and will be assigned to the “D” shift.

Sgt. Shawn Upchurch

Sgt. Shawn Upchurch has been with the department since 2013 assigned to uniform patrol and is completing work on his intermediate certificate. Sgt. Upchurch will be awarded to the “A” shift.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police